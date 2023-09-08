Here is everything you need to know about G20 Summit in the national capital.
- September 08, 2023 11:53
G20 Summit live updates: Former PM Deve Gowda not to attend G20 dinner due to health reasons
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said he would not attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday due to health reasons.
The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo on Friday said he has already communicated this to the Union government.
“I wish the G20 summit a grand success”, he said on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.
- September 08, 2023 11:52
G20 Summit live updates: “Still being negotiated,” European Council Prez on whether G20 will issue leaders’ declaration in view of differences over Ukraine conflict.
Russia continues to attack innocent civilians in Ukraine. EU will continue to back Ukraine, he added.
- September 08, 2023 11:49
G20 Summit live updates: We look forward to welcome African Union as permanent member of G20, says European Council President Charles Michel
- September 08, 2023 11:47
G20 Summit live updates: Mamata to travel to New Delhi for president’s G20 dinner in afternoon
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be travelling to New Delhi on Friday afternoon to attend President Droupadi Murmu’s dinner invitation on the occasion of the G20 meeting, officials said.
During her visit to the national capital, Banerjee will meet leaders of different political parties, besides attending the official engagements, they said.
The president will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders.
Banerjee was earlier scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Saturday, but it was rescheduled to Friday owing to regulation of flight movements in the national capital due to the G20 summit, officials said. (PTI)
- September 08, 2023 11:45
G20 Summit live updates: What are India’s priorities for G20?
India has set out six key priorities for G20.
1. Green Development, Climate Finance & LiFE with a particular focus on climate finance and technology, as well as ensuring just energy transitions for developing countries.
2. Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth with a focus on areas that have the potential to bring structural transformation, including supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in global trade, promoting labour rights and welfare, addressing the global skills gap, and building inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems.
3. Accelerating Progress on SDGs which will include recommitment to achieving the targets set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a particular focus on addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure with a focus on promotion of a human-centric approach to technology and increased knowledge-sharing in areas such as digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, and tech-enabled development in sectors such as agriculture and education.
5. Efforts to reform Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century and create a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international system that is fit for addressing 21st century challenges.
6. Emphasis on Women-led Development and Emphasis on Inclusive Growth in order to boost socio-economic development and the achievement of SDGs.
- September 08, 2023 11:42
G20 Summit live updates: When will the world leaders arrive in New Delhi?
US President Joe Biden, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in India on Friday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also arrive in India on Friday.
- September 08, 2023 11:40
G20 Summit live updates: Here’s all you need to know about India Presidency
India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year from Indonesia. Over 200 meetings related to G20 have been organised in 60 cities across the country so far.
This is for the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
- September 08, 2023 11:39
G20 Summit live updates: What is G20?
The G20, also known as the Group of Twenty, is a forum comprises of 19 individual countries and the European Union. These member nations are major players in the global economy, collectively accounting for 85 per cent of the world’s economic output and conducting 75 per cent of global trade. G20 countries represent approximately two-thirds of the world’s total population.
- September 08, 2023 11:34
G20 Summit live updates: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro
Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the New Delhi district on Friday morning while online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.
The New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm because of the summit. Police have urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking.
Movement of vehicles is being regulated in the New Delhi district but ambulances, locals and tourists staying in the area will be permitted to travel by presenting proper identification papers, police said. (PTI)
- September 08, 2023 11:33
G20 Summit live updates: Delhi under tight security cordon
Security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in New Delhi district, on the eve of the G20 summit with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil in the city, PTI said in a report.
Markswomen and armed forces deployed at strategic locations, enhanced patrolling and intensive checking in border areas are some of the security measures taken by the Delhi Police ahead of the G20 summit that will be held here from September 9 to 10 at Pragati Maidan here.
Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.
“From the airport to hotels and from hotels to the G20 summit venues, foreign delegates will be provided foolproof security by the Delhi Police during the prestigious summit,” a senior official said.
c0dfc9d4-c66f-4d31-9a08-3986a728c850.jpg
The otherwise busy Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road wears a deserted look on Friday morning.
- September 08, 2023 11:30
G20 Summit live updates: Fighter jets and drones turn India into a fortress for G-20
As the world’s most powerful leaders descend on New Delhi for the Group of 20 summit, India is pulling out all the stops, deploying fighter jets around the capital, painting murals on underpasses and chasing away packs of monkeys from government buildings.
The moment is a long-awaited milestone for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling the world’s most-populous nation as an emerging superpower with the clout to navigate geopolitical tensions, economic slowdowns and rising food and energy prices. Over the weekend, he’ll test that thesis by welcoming US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other heads-of-state for one of the most important global gatherings of the year.
- September 08, 2023 11:27
G20 Summit live updates: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit. She was received by MoS for State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje
F5e5iT3XoAAeAj5.jpg
- September 08, 2023 11:20
G20 Summit live updates: PM Modi scheduled to hold talks with Biden on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are set to hold bilateral talks on Friday evening with a focus on further solidifying the India-US comprehensive global and strategic partnership, a PTI report said.
The two leaders are expected to review ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas of clean energy, trade, high-technology, defence and how the two countries can contribute in dealing with some of the pressing challenges facing the world.
Modi is also likely to hold separate bilateral meetings on Friday with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.
The US President is visiting New Delhi to attend the G20 summit that is being held on September 9 and 10. It will be his first visit to India as the US President.
The last US President to visit India was Donald Trump in February 2020.
- September 08, 2023 11:19
G20 Summit live updates: US President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit
image (1).jpg
US President Joe Biden on Thursday left for India where he would attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI report said.
Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.
First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative.
Less than an hour before his departure for India, the White House said, “The President tested negative for Covid.” After arriving in New Delhi on Friday evening, President Biden is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi the same night.
Picture source: Reuters
- September 08, 2023 11:11
G20 Summit live updates: What is the theme of India’s G20 Presidency
The theme of India’s G20 Presidency - “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.
- September 08, 2023 11:10
G20 live updates: What is G20 Summit?
The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.
- September 08, 2023 11:09
G20 Summit live updates: PM Modi to have more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders over three days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between Friday and Sunday as India hosts the G20 summit meeting over the weekend.
Official sources said he will hold bilateral meetings with the US president and the Bangladeshi prime minister on Friday at his official residence. He will also hold a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.
On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.
Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, the sources said.
The prime minister will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart. He will also have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, they said.
