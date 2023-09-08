September 08, 2023 11:45

India has set out six key priorities for G20.

1. Green Development, Climate Finance & LiFE with a particular focus on climate finance and technology, as well as ensuring just energy transitions for developing countries.

2. Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth with a focus on areas that have the potential to bring structural transformation, including supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in global trade, promoting labour rights and welfare, addressing the global skills gap, and building inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems.

3. Accelerating Progress on SDGs which will include recommitment to achieving the targets set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a particular focus on addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure with a focus on promotion of a human-centric approach to technology and increased knowledge-sharing in areas such as digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, and tech-enabled development in sectors such as agriculture and education.

5. Efforts to reform Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century and create a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international system that is fit for addressing 21st century challenges.

6. Emphasis on Women-led Development and Emphasis on Inclusive Growth in order to boost socio-economic development and the achievement of SDGs.