G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi 2023 Live Updates: Here’s everything you need to know about the Day 2 of the G20 Summit in the national capital.
ALL UPDATES
- September 10, 2023 11:27
Five takeaways from G20 Summit on its final day
The leaders of G20 are meeting for a final session in the Indian capital on Sunday.
Here are the highlights so far:
* Russia praises G20 consensus declaration that avoid direct criticism of Moscow for the war in Ukraine as ‘balanced”
* EU official says Ukraine issue was the most contentious issue and dragged out negotiations until the last moment
* G20 leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gather at Rajghat, the memorial to the father of the Indian independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi, on the banks of the Yamuna river.
* Britain commits $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund to help developing countries cope with climate change
* Biden skips final session of summit, flies to Vietnam for talks. - Reuters
- September 10, 2023 11:25
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Here's a list of bilateral meetings on Sunday
Bilateral meetings on Sunday: India will host several bilateral meetings today. PM Modi is expected to hold a working lunch meeting with France President Emmanuel Macron. India is also expected to have bilaterals with Canada, UAE, South Korea, Turkiye and Brazil.
- September 10, 2023 11:21
Biofuel alliance presents $500 b opportunity for G20 countries: IBA
Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth $500 billion in the next three years for G20 countries, according to Indian Biogas Association (IBA). Biofuel alliance can be a win-win situation for G20 countries and the environment, IBA said.
- September 10, 2023 11:16
G20 Summit Live Updates: Brazilian President hands over a plant sapling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Brazilian President hands over a plant sapling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
WhatsApp Image 2023-09-10 at 11.05.51.jpeg
- September 10, 2023 11:14
UK to provide $2 billion to Green Climate Fund
Britain will commit to provide $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to help developing countries cope with climate change, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday at the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi. The pledge would be the biggest single funding commitment the UK has made to date to help the world tackle climate change, a government statement said.
- September 10, 2023 11:01
World Leaders gather at Bharat Mandapam Convention Center for the final session of the G20 Summit on the theme “One Future”
- September 10, 2023 10:52
G20 Summit Live Updates: US President Joe Biden leaves for Vietnam
US President Joe Biden leaves from New Delhi for Vietnam.
- September 10, 2023 10:51
Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future: PM Modi
PM Modi tweeted: “At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future.”
- September 10, 2023 10:46
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Russia says G20 declaration ‘balanced’ as summit moves to final day
Russia praised a G20 summit declaration that stopped short of directly criticising Moscow for the war in Ukraine and said the bloc’s leaders had acted in the interest of conflict resolution as deliberations headed into a second day on Sunday.
The group adopted a consensus declaration in New Delhi on Saturday that avoided condemning Russia for the war but called on all states not to use force to grab territory. Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation” there.
“There were very difficult negotiations on the Ukraine issue; first of all, the collective position of the BRICS countries and partners worked, everything was reflected in a balanced form ...”, Svetlana Lukash, the Russian G20 sherpa, or government negotiator, was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax. - Reuters
- September 10, 2023 10:41
On New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration consensus, Sigrid Kaag, Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands says, “It is good that there is a consensus document”.
- September 10, 2023 10:40
Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director, IMF says world has a unified perspective on dealing with crypto assets
In a post in X, Gita Gopinath said, “Thanks to the great efforts of Minister @nsitharaman during India’s G20 presidency the world has a unified perspective on dealing with crypto assets, significant progress was made on MDB reforms & on debt issues through India’s joint leadership of the Sovereign Debt Roundtable.”
- September 10, 2023 10:37
Discussions on the G20 leaders’ declaration went on till the last minute and the Ukraine conflict was the most contentious issue before a consensus was reached: European Union official
- September 10, 2023 10:30
G20 Summit host city Delhi expects moderate rainfall during the day
The IMD said Delhi recorded 39 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am. The relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8:30 am.
The city, which is hosting heads of state from around the world for the G20 Summit, is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 10:15
Russia is more isolated after G20 Summit: European Union official
- September 10, 2023 10:10
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy visit the Akshardham temple
UK PM Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murthy visit the iconic Akshardham temple. They were given a tour of the temple and also gifted a model of the temple. They visited the temple early morning before UK PM’s participation in the ceremony at Rajghat along with global leaders.
- September 10, 2023 10:04
India’s strong leadership has preserved G20: European Union official
- September 10, 2023 10:01
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi welcomes African Union’s inclusion in G20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The inclusion of African Union in the G20 underscores its pivotal role in global progress. We stand ready to further collaborate and boost our shared aspirations. We will keep working closely for global well-being.”
- September 10, 2023 09:51
G20 Summit Live Updates: World leaders depart from Rajghat after after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi
PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and other world leaders leave from Rajghat after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:42
Watch: G20 leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Here is the live feed of G20 leaders paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:33
Doctor on call: e-Sanjeevani kiosk at G20 Summit venue to help delegates, mediapersons
G20 delegates or accredited mediapersons feeling under the weather can consult doctors online via e-Sanjeevani kiosks at the summit venue.
India has showcased its digital prowess to the delegates attending the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam through a Digital India Experience Zone.
From UPI to the national telemedicine service e-Sanjeevani and Aadhaar to DigiLocker, some of India’s key digital public infrastructure projects have been showcased at the zone. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 09:32
G20 Summit Live Updates: US President Joe Biden arrives at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes US President Joe Biden as he arrives at Rajghat to pay homage to Mamata Gandhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:31
G20 Summit 2023 Live: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:30
G20 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi welcomes Emmanuel Macron at Rajghat, Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:26
200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: India’s Sherpa
It took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations by a team of Indian diplomats to deliver a consensus on the G20 declaration that was adopted at the Leaders’ Summit here, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Sunday.
The team of diplomats, including joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and K Nagraj Naidu, held 300 bilateral meetings and circulated 15 drafts with their counterparts on the contentious Ukraine conflict to drive home a consensus that was clinched on the first day of the G20 Leaders Summit itself.
“The most complex part of the entire G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paras (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, 15 drafts,” Kant said. - PTI
- September 10, 2023 09:19
US President Biden hails G20 Summit as the driving force for global solutions
US President Biden says,”At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues.”
- September 10, 2023 09:10
G20 Summit Live Upfdates: PM Modi welcomes UK PM Rishi Sunak at Rajghat
UK PM Rishi Sunak welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat as the former arrives to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:08
PM Modi welcomes Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Rajghat, Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:08
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Russia Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes Russia Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:07
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat, Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:06
PM Modi welcomes his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at Rajghat, Delhi as she arrives to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:05
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:04
G20 Summit Live Updates: Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, arrives at Rajghat
Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 09:02
G20 Summit Live Updates: Canada PM Justin Trudeau arrives at Rajghat
Canada PM Justin Trudeau arrives at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:58
G20 Summit Live Updates: Oman Deputy PM Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al reaches Rajghat
Oman Deputy PM Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat, Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:56
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at Rajghat
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:55
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:54
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi welcomes his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Rajghat
PM Modi welcomes his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Rajghat, New Delhi.
- September 10, 2023 08:49
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic restrictions
“Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and, consequently, buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.