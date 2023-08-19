Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has entered the ₹300 crore-club. As per trade analysts , the movie has raked in net box office collections of ₹305 Crore as of Friday at the domestic box office.

The movie, which is a sequel of the movie released in 2001, has strongly benefited from the long holiday weekend of Independence Day. On August 15, the movie earned a whopping ₹55 Crore. It has been one of the few Hindi blockbusters of the year and comes as a huge respite to the industry. It is expected to gain further traction during this weekend.

It has not only been a success at multiplexes but has also revived the fortunes of single screen cinemas.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday morning, ”300 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR… Mass pockets are in an altogether different league… Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark… Expect BIGGG JUMP on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 305.13 cr. #India biz. (Sic).”

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.0 is also inching towards the ₹100 Crore mark. As per analysts, the movie has earned ₹91.08 Crore till Friday. “With ₹ 💯 cr around the corner, it will be interesting to see where its *lifetime biz* lands up… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 91.08 cr. #India biz,” Adarsh said on X (formerly Twitter).

