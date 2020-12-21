Gadkari inaugurates 14 new highway projects in Telangana

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 14 National Highway (NH) projects spanning 765 km long roads which entail a total investment of over ₹13,169 crore in Telangana.

Interacting over a video interface, the Minister said, “Almost all of the 33 districts in the State today have connectivity with National Highways and Peddapally will also be connected to the network soon.”

The Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME said 59 road works with an approved length of 1,918 km costing ₹17,617 crore was sanctioned to Telangana during the past six years. Of this, 1,782 km length has already been sanctioned with a cost of ₹15,689 crore.

The Minister said there has been a phenomenal growth of 55.71 per cent NH road length in the State over the past six years. Nearly 1,400 km NH length has been added during this period in the State.

Gadkari informed that while construction of 841 km roads worth ₹4,793 crore has been completed since 2014-15 in Telangana, work is going on for construction of another 809 km for ₹13,012 crore. He added that during the current financial year, 13 major projects costing ₹8,957 crore for the length of 328 km are proposed to be awarded in the State.

Three major projects for 192 km worth ₹2,339 crore are under bidding. Another 21 NH works with a total length of 1,422 km and a total cost of ₹27,116 crore are under various stages of DPR (detailed project report) preparation. These works are likely to be completed by FY 2024-25.

Gadkari said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a New India, the development of world-class transport infrastructure has been prioritised, through initiatives such as the Bharatmala Pariyojana, India’s largest-ever infrastructure development programme.

He said 1,076 km long roads for ₹24,000 crore is to be awarded under Bharatmala Phase-I. About 5,787 hectare of land is required before the awarding of these projects. “Till date, only 160 hectare of land has been acquired, hence award of these mega projects under Bharatmala Phase-I are pending. The land acquisition of 5,627 hectare may be expedited which are pending since December 2018,” he added.

A road stretch of 1,730 km has been identified for development under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Telangana. Out of these 14 projects, nine projects with 423 km length have already been awarded at a cost of ₹7,400 crore.

Development of Green Corridors would generate both white-collar and blue-collar jobs but also help provide the much-needed boost to the economy through industrialisation, he explained.

Speaking as the Union MSME Minister, Gadkari called upon the State to take up diversification of agriculture into economic productivity. He said, “The country is already over-producing sugar and rice, and sufficient stock are available with the government. The surplus may be converted to Ethanol, which can be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles.” He said this will not only improve farmers’ income but will also be an indigenous source of fuel for the country.