GAIL’s natural gas pipeline to connect MRPL soon

GAIL’s Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, which is supplying natural gas to Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) Ltd, will soon connect other industries such as MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd) and OMPL (ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd) in Mangaluru.

Addressing a press conference on a digital platform on Saturday, Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the GAIL’s Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the nation on January 5.

Stating that the 450-km pipeline is already supplying natural gas to MCF, he said, “We will shortly be connecting OMPL and MRPL for supplying gas to them. We expect to connect MRPL and OMPL within January.”

GAIL is supplying 0.6-0.7 mscmd (million standard cubic metres per day) of natural gas to MCF Ltd now. The company is expecting to supply another 0.5-07 mscmd to OMPL and MRPL in a short period of time, he said.

GAIL is supplying natural gas from Kochi LNG terminal of PLL (Petronet LNG Ltd) to Mangaluru. The connectivity from Kochi to Mangaluru will improve the capacity utilisation of the terminal, and the natural gas supply will be spread all across Kerala and Mangaluru region of Karnataka, Jain said.

The pipeline is going to cater to the 10 CGD (city gas distribution) companies, paving the way for domestic PNG (piped natural gas) connections to households, he said, adding it will also help fuel vehicles through CNG (compressed natural gas). He said the industries that are using coal, petcoke or furnace oil as fuel can take the benefit of the pipeline to run their units.

To a query on the GAIL’s plans for rest of Karnataka, he said the company is in the final stages of Bengaluru-Krishnagiri pipeline project. “May be in three-four months we will be connecting Hosur area,” he added.