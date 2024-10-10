Online gaming platform Games24x7 has announced the launch of TechXpedite, a five-month accelerator programme to support early-stage start-ups in three sectors — Gaming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Impact-Driven Accessibility & Assistive Technology. The programme will host city-based chapters across India to engage start-ups from relevant sectors, providing localised access to mentorship and networking opportunities. It aims to attract over 300 applications and will select a cohort of 10-15 ‘ready to accelerate’ start-ups to be announced in November 2024, after which they will undergo a structured mentorship program in December and January. The program will culminate in a pitch event in February 2025, where start-ups will present their solutions to a panel of investors, industry experts, and domain leaders.

“Last year, we shortlisted 15 start-ups and helped them make their business model razor-sharp. We gave them inputs on leveraging technology and mentored them on their pitch when they want to raise funds. Start-ups, especially first-time entrepreneurs, struggle with the right technology to use, and talks about growth and scale. Our CXOs explained how to leverage AI/ML and data,” Bhavin Pandya, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Games24x7 told businessline. He added that last year, it partnered with the Karnataka government.

TechXpedite will have technology partners offering credits, and provide start-ups with mentorship, masterclasses, networking opportunities, and investment prospects. The accelerator will focus on scalable innovation and aims to empower start-ups to develop working proofs of concept (PoCs), use-case applications, and market-ready solutions.

Entrepreneurial journey

Start-ups in the gaming sector are expected to have a playable prototype, a clear monetisation strategy, and an established online presence. AI-focused participants must present innovative solutions backed by data and demonstrate their effectiveness through working PoCs. For accessibility tech, start-ups should focus on creating technologies that address the needs of individuals with varying abilities and comply with relevant accessibility standards. These start-ups will receive mentorship from industry leaders, domain experts, and investors.

“When the start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurial journey of India started, it was more about replicating what worked in the west. It’s time for a mindset change - why don’t we solve problems unique to India and its large population? This is what we are focusing on going forward. We are bullish about new-age entrepreneurs solving problems that weren’t anywhere else in the world,” he explained.

Last year, its GameTech Accelerate program received over 200 applications resulting in the selection of 15 emerging start-ups across focus areas including New Game, Real-Time Analytics, Telemetry & Personalisation, Security and Anti-Cheating Measures, and Community and Social Integration. Out of these 15 start-ups, seven pitched their innovative solutions to investors including Peak XV, Prime Venture Partners, Sony Innovation Fund, Chiratae Ventures, Peer Capital, Kae Capital, and Krafton.