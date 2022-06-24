Garuda Aerospace deploys emergency delivery drones to support Assam flood rescue efforts

Chennai-based drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has deployed White Knight Delivery Drones in Assam to support the state disaster management department's rescue efforts amid the floods and landslides there.

“Garuda's White Knight drones were used during the lockdown to deliver medicines and emergency supplies in ISRO, Sriharikota and Varanasi smart city, said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace. The drones are being used to deliver emergency food and medicine packets to survivors and victims, says a release.

"Having served NDRF in Chamoli, Uttarakhand during the glacier burst disaster last year, Garuda Aerospace pilots are well trained and have the operational experience to support rescue efforts." said an official coordinating the rescue efforts.

Recently Swiggy partnered with Garuda Aerospace for drone delivery of packages for their Instamart Dark stores. MS Dhoni has invested in the drone start-up, the release said.