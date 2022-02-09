Garuda’s stringing drone helps rescuing mountaineer trapped in Palakkad’s hill cleft

Drones are a very useful device at the time of emergency. This was witnessed on Wednesday while rescuing the 23-year-old mountaineer, R Babu, who got trapped in a hill cleft in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

The Stringing Drone built by the Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace helped the Army reach Babu in quick time.

“In a challenging eye catching operation under the aegis of Dakshin Bharat Area, & K&K Sub Area, skilled mountaineers & rock climbing specialist personnel from Indian Army rescued Babu, who slipped off a rock face and got stranded in a deep ravine for over 48 hours,” said a tweet by PRO Defence Trivandrum.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO, Garuda Aerospace, in a social media posting, said, late last night they had received calls afrom an Army Commander; Kerala’s Chief Secretary and Personal Secretary to oKerala Chief Minister seeking a rescue drone team to be deployed immediately dto rescue the trapped mountaineer. s

The team rrushed to Palakkad despite logistical difficulties with the granting of permissions from local government authorities. Shafi Parambil, MLA from Palakkad, authorised the movement of drone to assist the rescue operation.

Immediately on reaching the spot, a quick response force consisting of two pilots and two drones deployed Garuda's Stringing Drone equipped with a Platina + Nylon Steel Cable that is 2.5 mm thick and passed the chord to Babu. The team used the drone and the stringing chord to hook it on to the rope, pass on a harness, which was fastened to Babu and lifted him up using a crane.

“Within a few hours of our team being engaged in the rescue operations to support the Army and the NDRF, Babu was rescued,” said Jayaprakash in the post.

The Stringing drone is capable of carrying up to 15 kg weight, can also be used to provide food, water and essential supplies to Babu as he has been stranded for over 30 hour. It has been used extensively for wire stringing operations and connecting long high tension wires. They have also been deployed in the Chamoli Glacier Disaster in Uttarkhand and supported NDRF officials to reestablish communications, said Jayaprakash.