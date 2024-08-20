Gem and jewellery exports continued their downward trend and plunged 23 per cent in July to $1.66 billion (₹13,922 crore) against $2.17 billion (₹17,832 crore) logged in the same period last year, amid growing geopolitical concern.
Imports declined 17 per cent to $1.40 billion (₹11,739 crore) against $1.68 billion (₹13,832 crore) registered in the same period last year, according to the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council data.
Cut and polished diamond exports were down 23 per cent to $908 million ($1.17 billion) due to a sharp decline in diamond trade with China, which accounts for 10-15 per cent of exports from India. The import of cut and polished diamond also decline 51 per cent to $82 million ($166 million).
Rough diamond imports
Imports of rough diamonds dropped by 16 per cent to $4.3 billion (from $5.11 billion) due to weak demand for value-added products. As the world’s largest diamond processing hub, the sector in India is experiencing a sense of gloom amid this downturn in demand.
Shipments of polished lab grown diamonds also fell 10 per cent to $95 million ($105 million) in July due to weak demand amid falling natural diamonds prices.
Gold jewellery export also dropped 12 per cent to $530 million $603 million due to fall in global demand as gold prices inched up.
Export of coloured gemstones was down at $114 million ($153 million) on the back of subdued demand.
Geo-political tensions
Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, said the industry has been going through uncertain times with muted trade activities for the past year and a half.
The re-emergence of geo-political tensions in the West Asia have again turned the scenario towards uncertainty, he said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.