General Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 10, 2021

Tri-services officers carry the mortal remains of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat during his funeral procession from his residence to Brar Square, where he will be cremated with full military honours, in New Delhi   -  PTI

Nation’s first Chief of Defence Staff was accorded a 17-gun salute

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium on Friday, with the last rites performed by their two daughters.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis were among the several dignitaries present and paid tribute to General Rawat and his wife.

General Rawat, his wife and 11 defence personnel died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. They were in an Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force taking them from Sulur Air Base to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. The helicopter crashed in a heavily forested area in Coonoor ghat around 12.25 pm. .

The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife were kept at their official residence to allow people to pay respects. Their daughters Tarini and Kritika performed traditional rituals at their home, before the mortal remains were moved to carriages for taking them to the crematorium.

Funeral procession of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat from his residence to Brar Sqaure in Delhi cantonment, where he will be cremated with full military honours, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.   -  PTI

 

Dignitaries pay homage

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Defence Minister AK Antony, a number of Union ministers and senior leaders of political parties, religious gurus and several lawmakers paid their last respects to the country’s first CDS and his wife.

Vijay Rawat, 60, younger brother of General Rawat, and a former Army officer, said, “I had spoken to him before he went to Tamil Nadu to attend the function at Wellington. Had never thought, fate would take him away from us...we will be taking his ashes, after cremation, to Haridwar tomorrow (Saturday).”

A hearse carries the mortal remains of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat during their funeral procession from their residence to Brar Square in Delhi cantonment, in New Delhi   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

 

Defence personnel

Defence officials of several countries also paid tribute. The CDS was accorded a 17-gun salute. A ceremonial battery of 2233 Field Regiment provided the gun carriage. About 800 service personnel were in attendance.

As India’s first CDS, he was tasked with bringing in theatre command and coordination among the three services, and he was pushing these with a tough approach and specific timelines in the last two years.

Published on December 10, 2021

