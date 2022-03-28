General strike: Opposition moves motion to discuss workers’ issues

As the two-day general strike called by the 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) commenced on Monday, the Opposition moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss issues raised by the workers, by suspending all other business of the day. Senior Congress MP TN Prathapan, who moved the motion, said the general strike reflects the despair and protest among workers against the policies of the Narendra Modi Government.

He said Parliament would discuss the concerns and demands of the workers. Ten Central Trade and Labour unions are holding a two-day national strike. This strike is one of the largest nationwide strikes ever witnessed. It reflects the desperation of people in the country," Prathapan said.

He added that the strike raises some important demands such as scrapping the Labour Codes, scrapping the Essential Defence Services Act, accepting the six-point charter of demands of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, and stopping privatisation in any form and the National Monetisation Pipeline. "They have also demanded social welfare for all workers in the informal and unorganised sectors, ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff, etc. This nationwide strike shall be an eye-opener to the Government in the wake of inflation and fuel price hike," Prathapan said.