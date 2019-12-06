News

Genuine decisions of bankers will not be questioned: PM

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 06, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, assured bankers that they will not be questioned for their genuine business decisions. Delivering the inaugural address at the 17th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Modi said that bankers would be allowed to work without fear.

His remarks are significant at a time when the banking sector is facing turbulence due to NPAs and sub-optimal credit growth. Modi also said that his government had shown courage to merge banks and also helped in their recapitalisation.

