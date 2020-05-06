Geographical Indication holding artisans in Telangana innovate, shift gears to make sales

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
The custodians of traditional arts and crafts of non-agri Geographical Indication (GI) holders have geared up to face challenges during these disruptive times with innovation in their special offerings.
The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically affected livelihood of traditional artisans and weaver community. The closure of traditional markets and shift of demand have forced Non Agri GI holders to innovate and look for demand in non-traditional markets.
The Cheriyal Painting GI holders are creating face masks painted with the themes of ‘Physical Distancing’ and ‘Hand Hygiene’.
Similarly, Pochampally Ikat weavers are making Pochampally Ikat face masks which involves tying and dyeing the threads in a visualised design prior to the weaving of the fabric.
Bharata Lavakumar, Director, Pochampally Park, said: “Covid-19 has affected the sales of the Pochampally Sarees and they are hoping for the situation to normalise soon. The Pochampally face mask which costs around ₹20-25 are one of the most sought after product in the market.”
CII Telangana’s IP Facilitation Cell has urged the artisans to be more innovative and assist them by connecting with relevant stakeholders and promote this GI and Handicraft sector.
Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman CII Telangana, said that people should look at adopting to the local products.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...