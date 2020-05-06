Geographical Indication holding artisans in Telangana innovate, shift gears to make sales

The custodians of traditional arts and crafts of non-agri Geographical Indication (GI) holders have geared up to face challenges during these disruptive times with innovation in their special offerings.

The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically affected livelihood of traditional artisans and weaver community. The closure of traditional markets and shift of demand have forced Non Agri GI holders to innovate and look for demand in non-traditional markets.

The Cheriyal Painting GI holders are creating face masks painted with the themes of ‘Physical Distancing’ and ‘Hand Hygiene’.

Similarly, Pochampally Ikat weavers are making Pochampally Ikat face masks which involves tying and dyeing the threads in a visualised design prior to the weaving of the fabric.

Bharata Lavakumar, Director, Pochampally Park, said: “Covid-19 has affected the sales of the Pochampally Sarees and they are hoping for the situation to normalise soon. The Pochampally face mask which costs around ₹20-25 are one of the most sought after product in the market.”

CII Telangana’s IP Facilitation Cell has urged the artisans to be more innovative and assist them by connecting with relevant stakeholders and promote this GI and Handicraft sector.

Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman CII Telangana, said that people should look at adopting to the local products.