Geojit’s gesture for healthcare experts

Geojit Financial Services has announced that it will waive off annual maintenance charges and brokerage charges for FY2020-21 for Geojit clients who are practising healthcare professionals.

Through this offer, the company acknowledges the dedication and selfless service of the healthcare professionals who have been working in the frontline to fight against Covid-19 spread.

To avail of the facility, healthcare professionals who are Geojit clients need to mail duly filled declarations along with the professional photo ID to profilechange@geojit.com.