Germany approves Covaxin for travel

German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, on Thursday announced that the western European country will recognise the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for travel to Germany from June 1.

“Very happy that GER government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1. This embassy has been pushing very actively for such decision,” he said in a tweet.

The embassy, however, hints at longer waiting periods because of Covid-backlogs at visa sections.

Germany’s decision is a relief to people seeking visas to the European nation as a large number of people in India had gone for Covaxin shots.

“We welcome the recognition by Germany to Covaxin,” Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said.

Two days ago, the USFDA (Food and Drug Administration of US) lifted the clinical hold on phase 2/3 trials for the vaccine, prompting the company to resume dosing immediately in the US.