hamburger

News

Germany approves Covaxin for travel

BL Hyderabad Bureau | May 26 | Updated on: May 26, 2022
Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India

Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Germany’s decision is a relief to people seeking visas to the European nation as a large number of people in India had gone for the vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech

German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, on Thursday announced that the western European country will recognise the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for travel to Germany from June 1.

“Very happy that GER government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1. This embassy has been pushing very actively for such decision,” he said in a tweet.

The embassy, however, hints at longer waiting periods because of Covid-backlogs at visa sections.

Germany’s decision is a relief to people seeking visas to the European nation as a large number of people in India had gone for Covaxin shots.

“We welcome the recognition by Germany to Covaxin,” Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said.

Two days ago, the USFDA (Food and Drug Administration of US) lifted the clinical hold on phase 2/3 trials for the vaccine, prompting the company to resume dosing immediately in the US.

Published on May 26, 2022
Covid-19
vaccines and immunisation
Germany
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you