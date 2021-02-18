Get FASTag for free at toll plazas till March 1

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Highway users can get a free FASTag, which is an RFID tag that enables highway users to pay toll charges electronically, from 770 toll plazas located at National Highways and State toll plazas across the country till March 1.
Within two days of NHAI mandating toll payment through electronic payments only, at present, the total penetration of FASTag has reached around 87 per cent, an increase of seven per cent. Moreover, in over 100 toll plazas, almost 90 per cent payments were done electronically through FASTags.
The roll out of 100 per cent cashless tolling has been positively received by the Highway users with a record sale of over 2.5 lakh tags for the last two consecutive days.
With nearly 60 lakh transactions, the per day toll collection through FASTag crossed the highest ever mark of ₹95 crore on February 17.
To facilitate adoption of FASTag by highway users, it has also decided to launch a ‘Free FASTag’ campaign till March 1, by waiving off the tag cost of ₹100 at over 770 toll plazas (including State Plazas) across the country.
In order to provide convenience to highway users to keep a track of FASTag balance, a new feature ‘Check Balance Status’ has been added in Mobile App ‘My FASTag App’.The app will show FASTag wallet balance status in form of color codes – green for active tag with sufficient balance, orange for tags with low balance and red for blacklisted tags, said the release.
Also, the vehicle users can instantly recharge using the mobile app or avail instant recharge facility at toll plaza point of sale, added the release.
Over 40,000 point-of-sales for FASTag have been set up by various member banks, NHAI and Indian Highway Management Corporation Limited, in which NHAI has a stake. Online sale of FASTag is also available on various e-commerce portals, it added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...