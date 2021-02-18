Get FASTag for free at toll plazas till March 1

Highway users can get a free FASTag, which is an RFID tag that enables highway users to pay toll charges electronically, from 770 toll plazas located at National Highways and State toll plazas across the country till March 1.

Within two days of NHAI mandating toll payment through electronic payments only, at present, the total penetration of FASTag has reached around 87 per cent, an increase of seven per cent. Moreover, in over 100 toll plazas, almost 90 per cent payments were done electronically through FASTags.

The roll out of 100 per cent cashless tolling has been positively received by the Highway users with a record sale of over 2.5 lakh tags for the last two consecutive days.

With nearly 60 lakh transactions, the per day toll collection through FASTag crossed the highest ever mark of ₹95 crore on February 17.

To facilitate adoption of FASTag by highway users, it has also decided to launch a ‘Free FASTag’ campaign till March 1, by waiving off the tag cost of ₹100 at over 770 toll plazas (including State Plazas) across the country.

In order to provide convenience to highway users to keep a track of FASTag balance, a new feature ‘Check Balance Status’ has been added in Mobile App ‘My FASTag App’.The app will show FASTag wallet balance status in form of color codes – green for active tag with sufficient balance, orange for tags with low balance and red for blacklisted tags, said the release.

Also, the vehicle users can instantly recharge using the mobile app or avail instant recharge facility at toll plaza point of sale, added the release.

Over 40,000 point-of-sales for FASTag have been set up by various member banks, NHAI and Indian Highway Management Corporation Limited, in which NHAI has a stake. Online sale of FASTag is also available on various e-commerce portals, it added.