GIFT City receives ‘Platinum’ certification under IGBC Green City Ratings

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has accorded ‘Platinum’ certification for Green Master planning & design and implementation of GIFT City’s Phase-I development, a statement said.

IGBC has recognised initiatives adopted in the project, including integrated land use, compact city development, 35 per cent public green and open spaces, housing, transit-oriented development with BRTS, Metro rail connectivity, 100 per cent road network with streetscape and 100 per cent green buildings mandate in the city.

GIFT City aims to achieve high energy efficiency through district cooling system and 100 per cent LED street lighting.

GIFT city has adopted water management through 35 per cent reduction in potable water and treatment and reuse of 100 per cent waste water. For waste management, GIFT City has installed an automated waste collection and segregation plant.

In a statement, Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City, said, “The recognition as a ‘Platinum’ rated city under the IGBC Green City Rating system is a testimony to the city’s cutting-edge infrastructure, design and project implementation that will attract global companies to set up their base in GIFT City, being in line with their commitment towards sustainability.”

V Suresh, Chairman, IGBC, commented, “”Green rating systems of IGBC are designed to address national priorities and are enabling projects to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

Sameer Sinha, Chair, IGBC-Ahmedabad chapter, said that currently Gujarat has over 350 registered green building projects.

As on date, over 6,540 green building projects, amounting to over 7.82 billion sq ft of green building footprint, are adopting IGBC green standards for buildings and built-environment, the statement said.

IGBC plans to facilitate 10 billion sq ft of green building footprint by 2022, marking 75 years of India’s Independence.