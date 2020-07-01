Glenmark to defend position in US price-fixing case

Drugmaker Glenmark has said it will “vigorously defend” its position in a case of alleged price fixing in the United States.

The company’s shares were down over 5 percent on the BSE, at ₹425 (at 11 am) on Wednesday, on news that the US Department of Justice had charged the company with “conspiring” to fix prices on generic drugs.

In a statement to BusinessLine, the company said: “We strongly disagree with the charges being advanced by the Justice Department and do not believe the evidence supports the government’s case. These charges run contrary to the very essence of Glenmark — to drive down drug prices and improve patient access to medications. We will continue to vigorously defend against these charges, and we are confident the overwhelming evidence will make that clear.”

Glenmark is said to have “conspired” with Apotex Corp, among others, to increase the price of cholesterol medication pravastatin and other generic drugs, the department said, according to foreign media reports.