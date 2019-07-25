Global Ayurveda Summit at Kochi

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising the third edition of Global Ayurveda Summit 2019 on October 30 and 31 at Kochi.

While the main theme will be ‘Mainstreaming Ayurveda Startups, Innovation and Branding,’ the event will feature an international conference, expo, start-up contest, and a focussed B2B meeting platform. Over 500 industry leaders and experts from India and abroad are expected to participate.

The aim is to create a global market place for Ayurveda, position it as a solution for global health challenges, brand it as a way of life, and ensure growth through start-ups as a ₹50,000-crore industry by 2025.