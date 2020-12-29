Global consumer spending on mobile apps, games touches $407.6 million on Christmas: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Consumer spending on mobile apps and games during Christmas increased significantly as compared to 2019, according to data from Sensor Tower.
Global consumer spending on mobile apps and games on Christmas amounted to $407.6 million across Apple’s App Store and Google Play, according to a preliminary Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates. Spending was up 34.5 per cent year-over-year from $303 million in 2019, the report said.
Mobile spending on Christmas accounted for 4.5 per cent of the total spending during the month which was approximately $9 billion globally from December 1 to December 27.
“The majority of the holiday spending was on mobile games, which climbed 27 per cent from $232.4 million on Christmas 2019 to $295.6 million this year,” as per Sensor Tower.
Tencent’s Honor of Kings topped the list with $10.7 million in consumer spending, up 205.7 per cent YoY, from $3.5 million on the same day in 2019.
Also read: One in 10 gamers have had their ID stolen: Report
Spending on non-game apps also witnessed a significant growth this Christmas with $112 million, up 59 per cent from $70.5 million in 2019.
“The category that generated the most revenue outside of games on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s platform was Entertainment,” Sensor Tower said.
Entertainment apps spending on the App store amounted to $19.3 million, 21.8 per cent of all non-game spending. On Google Play, the category generated $4.3 million revenue, 18.5 per cent of all revenue generated.
TikTok was the top non-gaming app in terms of consumer spending earning $4.7 million globally in revenue on Christmas, as according to the report.
In terms of app stores, Apple’s App Store accounted for 68.4 per cent of the consumer spending on mobile apps and games with $278.6 million, up 35.2 per cent YoY. Google Play generated $129 million in revenue with a growth of over 33 per cent YoY.
Overall, consumer spending on mobile apps and games had surpassed a record-setting $100 billion in a single year in November.
According to Sensor Tower, worldwide consumer spending was approximately $106 billion between January 1 and December 17, witnessing a 30 per cent growth year-over-year compared to the same period in 2019.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
₹1412 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1400138514251440 Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while ...
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...