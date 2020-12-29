Global consumer spending on mobile apps, games touches $407.6 million on Christmas: Report

Consumer spending on mobile apps and games during Christmas increased significantly as compared to 2019, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Global consumer spending on mobile apps and games on Christmas amounted to $407.6 million across Apple’s App Store and Google Play, according to a preliminary Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates. Spending was up 34.5 per cent year-over-year from $303 million in 2019, the report said.

Mobile spending on Christmas accounted for 4.5 per cent of the total spending during the month which was approximately $9 billion globally from December 1 to December 27.

Mobile games

“The majority of the holiday spending was on mobile games, which climbed 27 per cent from $232.4 million on Christmas 2019 to $295.6 million this year,” as per Sensor Tower.

Tencent’s Honor of Kings topped the list with $10.7 million in consumer spending, up 205.7 per cent YoY, from $3.5 million on the same day in 2019.

Spending on non-game apps also witnessed a significant growth this Christmas with $112 million, up 59 per cent from $70.5 million in 2019.

“The category that generated the most revenue outside of games on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s platform was Entertainment,” Sensor Tower said.

Revenue generation

Entertainment apps spending on the App store amounted to $19.3 million, 21.8 per cent of all non-game spending. On Google Play, the category generated $4.3 million revenue, 18.5 per cent of all revenue generated.

TikTok was the top non-gaming app in terms of consumer spending earning $4.7 million globally in revenue on Christmas, as according to the report.

In terms of app stores, Apple’s App Store accounted for 68.4 per cent of the consumer spending on mobile apps and games with $278.6 million, up 35.2 per cent YoY. Google Play generated $129 million in revenue with a growth of over 33 per cent YoY.

Overall, consumer spending on mobile apps and games had surpassed a record-setting $100 billion in a single year in November.

According to Sensor Tower, worldwide consumer spending was approximately $106 billion between January 1 and December 17, witnessing a 30 per cent growth year-over-year compared to the same period in 2019.