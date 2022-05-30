Global investors should engage directly with States, says Telangana Minister Rama Rao

Hyderabad, May 30 Foreign countries should engage directly and bilaterally with States in India given the federal spirit of the Indian Constitution under a broader umbrella of trade pacts such as Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), according to KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and IT, Telangana.

He was speaking at Telangana launch of An Update to the Indian Economic Strategy to 2035 organised by Consulate General, Australia, here on Monday.

``I remind you that the notion of one India is a fallacy. When it comes to doing business in India, it depends on the port of entry,’‘ he said, adding that the state governments were key to implementing investment projects.

Enumerating the strengths of Hyderabad in the pharma, IT and healthcare sectors, the Minister said Telangana Industrial Policy launched in 2014 after formation of the State was `only one of its kind’ which allows industries to start construction of the facilities on the same day after filing an application for investment.

``In the last eight years since the launch of the policy, 19,000 units have been set up involving $35,000 billion,’‘ he said while requesting the Consul General of Australia to open an office in Hyderabad.

Sarah Kirlew, Consul General for South India, said Australia was keen on increasing economic and trade linkages with Telangana in the arenas of technology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and education, among others.

Startups in Telangana could be connected with their counterparts in Australia and collaborations in digital healthcare space were possible, she said, adding: ``There have never been better’ times in Australia - India relations.’‘