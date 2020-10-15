Global Shapers Community opens hub in Kochi

Global Shapers Community, an initiative by World Economic Forum, has opened a hub in Kochi. GSC is a network of young people driving dialogue, action and change globally through their local hub projects and initiatives.

Nasif NM has been selected as the Founding Curator of Global Shapers Kochi Hub.

According to him, GSC is a pioneering trans-continental network of youth working to address regional as well as global challenges. It has asked the applicants to specify the “most important issue Kochi is facing today”.

There is an unprecedented opportunity for young people to take up an active role in shaping the future of their surroundings. “This generation has inherited enormous global challenges, but has the ability to confront the status quo and offer youth-led solutions for change”, he said.

Kochiites will get a unique chance to present to the world their pressing problems and seek their solutions. GSC Kochi Hub seeking applications from people below 28 years of age. Shapers are selected on the basis of their achievements, leadership potential, and commitment to make a difference.

The applications can be filled online in a form by clicking bit.ly/globalshaperskochihub

The community encompasses 9000+ Shapers on 400 Hubs across 150+ countries. These city-based Hubs, led by young leaders between the age of 18 and 28, undertake local projects to improve the state of the world, locally and globally.

GSC, a 1971-founded NGO headquartered in Geneva, works to improve the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry.