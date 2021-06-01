Global tender by MCGM: Nine bids received for Covid vaccine supply

A sustainable brew that cheers
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) until Tuesday received nine bids for their global tender for the procurement of one crore Covid vaccine doses, a statement issued by MCGM said.
To procure the vaccine, the MCGM had placed a global expression of interest on May 12. Since then, the tender had received two extensions. Tuesday was the last day for placing the bids.
The bid documents of nine potential suppliers would be scrutinized in the next two to three days. One supplier has already withdrawn from the bidding process
Out of these nine, seven suppliers have expressed interest in supplying Sputnik V Covid vaccine, while one has shown interest in supplying Sputnik Light (single dose) vaccine. The ninth potential supplier can provide an approved vaccine, an MCGM Public Relations Officer said.
It is important to examine the business relationship between suppliers and companies that produce vaccines. The MCGM will also study in detail the vaccine delivery schedule, stocks, rates and availability of the vaccines, it added.
