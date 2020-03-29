GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo preserves vital supply chain

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo is keeping the movement of essential supplies, including pharma and medical items, fully operational in the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Notified as one of the essential services, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo is working round the clock with allied services.

It is handling 11 freighters weekly along with some special cargo charters, which are connecting Hyderabad with all major international destinations in the US, European countries, West-Asia, Africa, Far East and moving emergency supplies.

All crew members are screened with the help of Airport Health Officer and then allowed to exit the airport building. Based on the fuel requirements, the freighters also uplift fuel from of GHIAL fuel farm available 24x7.

Currently, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo is handling over 100 tonnes of export and import cargo daily. Out of this over 70 per cent consignment are pharma and essential products. Some of the key Pharma companies, which are using the cargo services include — Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Mylan Laboratories Limited, Hetero Drugs, Divis Laboratories Limited, MSN Pharma, Pfizer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, among others.

To ensure the safety of its personnel, the airport is ensuring the labour intensive area of cargo fully sanitised round the clock.