Hyderabad, Nov 3 Hyderabad International Airport has operationalised the additional East area to facilitate seamless passenger movement. The additional area spanning 56,474 sq mt (6.07 lakh sq ft) has been integrated with the existing terminal.

With this expansion, 2,74,118 sq mt (29.50 lakh sq ft) will be operationalised. To facilitate seamless passenger flow, the additional area will connect the departure passengers to departure gates and arrival passengers to baggage reclaim services and beyond.

The space will offer improved passenger experience and will have 24 remote bus domestic departure gates and arrival facilities, 12 passenger boarding aero bridges, contact stands, and a domestic-to-domestic (D-D) transfer area. Further, it will have three ATRS machines, one screening machine and 12 departure gates, according to a release.

