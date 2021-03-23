Goa inducts Olectra e-buses

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday flagged off electric buses deployed by Olectra Greentech Limited, a manufacturer of e-buses in India.
Olectra has already deployed over 320 plus electric buses in various State Transport Unions and has an order book for 1,225 electric buses.
KV Pradeep, Group Director, MEIL (Olectra Greentech), said, “Olectra is thankful to Kadamba for giving us the opportunity to operate our world-class electric buses in Goa. Our buses would now contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Goa. Olectra is committed to its efforts to reduce pollution levels through an efficient Electric Public Transport System.’ “We are sure that our 50 electric buses will be successful in Goa. Our electric buses have proved their reliability and efficiency in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Silvassa, Dehradun and Kerala,” he said.
These 12-meter Air-Conditioned buses are of Monocoque chassis and have a seating capacity of 48+driver These buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the commuters’ safety.
The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery in the bus givest it a range of 200-250 kms on a single charge based on traffic conditions. The time required for the complete charge is 4-5 hours.
