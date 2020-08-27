News

Godrej Agrovet launches plant nutrition products

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

Godrej Agrovet has launched a new plant nutrition portfolio for plant stress management in association with a Spanish entity BIOIBERCA.The new portfolio of products will initially be available in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

“Plant stress, be it abiotic (extreme temperature, low or excessive rainfall, drought) or biotic (pests infestation), is a direct result of the climate change and global warming on agriculture,” a Godrej Agrovet statement said.

“The most common signs of plant stress are loss of plant health during critical growth stages yield loss,” he said.

The new line of products included Terra Sorb Complex (for grapes, apple, chilli, potato); Armurox (grapes, apple, chilli, cotton); Equilibrium (tomato, brinjal, okra, capsicum, cucumbers and banana).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.