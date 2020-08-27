Godrej Agrovet launches plant nutrition products

Godrej Agrovet has launched a new plant nutrition portfolio for plant stress management in association with a Spanish entity BIOIBERCA.The new portfolio of products will initially be available in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

“Plant stress, be it abiotic (extreme temperature, low or excessive rainfall, drought) or biotic (pests infestation), is a direct result of the climate change and global warming on agriculture,” a Godrej Agrovet statement said.

“The most common signs of plant stress are loss of plant health during critical growth stages yield loss,” he said.

The new line of products included Terra Sorb Complex (for grapes, apple, chilli, potato); Armurox (grapes, apple, chilli, cotton); Equilibrium (tomato, brinjal, okra, capsicum, cucumbers and banana).