Godrej Consumer Products will set up a new manufacturing plant at Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹515 crore and employing 446 persons. The company plans to manufacture FMCG , multi-product lines, soaps, creams, and mosquito repellant Good Knight, a government official said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the State government and the Godrej group at the Secretariat. V Vishu, Managing Director, Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation, and Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, exchanged the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Industry Minister TRB Rajaa tweeted, “Soon, products you use daily for body care and to get a Goodknight’s sleep will be made right here in Tamil Nadu.”

“Bringing this facility to Tamil Nadu is a part of our renewed efforts to boost FMCG manufacturing in the state. After all, we are one of the largest consumers of retail products across categories and verticals,” he said.

“We are particularly thrilled to be working with Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson of GCPL, who has laid out an admirable DEI mandate for the facility - at least 50 per cent of the employees will be women, and at least 5% from LGBTQI communities and people with disabilities. They are committed to building a sustainable facility with cutting-edge technology and Industry 4.0 principles,” the tweet said.

