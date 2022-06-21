Gold refining gains ground as prices surge

India has emerged as world's fourth largest gold recycler with the gold organised refining capacity increasing to an estimated 1,800 tonne against 300 tonne in 2013.

While the informal sector accounts for an additional 300-500 tonne, said the World Gold Council in a report on Tuesday.

The scale of unorganised refining has fallen as the government tightened pollution regulations leading to closure of many local melting shops and as more retail chain stores recycle old gold using organised refineries.

Interestingly, over the last five years 11 per cent of the country’s gold supply came from ‘old gold’ largely driven by the increase in gold price.

The number of formal refiners operation increased from less than five in 2013 to 33 in 2021.

The import duty differential on dore (unrefined gold) over refined bullion has spurred the growth of organised refining in India. Share of gold dore in overall imports has risen from just 7 per cent in 2013 to about 22 per cent in 2021.

Old jewellery scrap account for 85 per cent of overall recycled gold while old bars and coins that people either sell or exchange for jewellery make up about 10-12 per cent of scrap gold supply.

Industrial scrap, generated from end-of-life electronic products, accounts for less than 5 per cent of total Indian scrap supply.

India accounts for about 8 per cent of the global scrap supply.

Challenges

Despite the gradual move towards a more structured and process-driven industry, the majority of gold recycling trade remains unorganised as accredited refineries need to show source of scrap they buy and have to leave out small jewellers, who prefer cash transactions.

Though many refineries have opened additional scrap collection centres, it often located in bigger towns or cities.

Moreover the current GST regulations do not allow consumers to reclaim the 3 per cent tax they would have paid when they initially bought their jewellery. This loss could be a barrier to consumers looking to create liquidity by selling old gold.

Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO (India), World Gold Council said the country has the potential to emerge as a competitive refining hub if the next phase of bullion market reforms promotes responsible sourcing, exports of bars and consistent supply of dore or scrap.

Domestic recycling market should gain support from initiatives such as revamped GMS (Gold Monetisation Scheme) as various policy measures sync to make it attractive to bring surplus gold mainstream and liquidity is enhanced via bullion exchanges, he said.

The holding period of jewellery will continue to decline as younger consumers look to change designs more frequently leading to higher level of recycling, he added.