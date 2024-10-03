Google on Thursday announced major artificial intelligence (AI) projects, including the Gemini model enhancing Google Search and Maps, and expanded Indian language support, apart from Google Wallet that will now integrate health ID cards.

The company has also announced a new AI Skills House that aims to educate 10 million Indians in the next few years.

For the Gemini mobile app, the company said it is rolling out Gemini Live in Hindi, with eight more Indian languages — Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu — to follow in the coming weeks.

Gemini mobile app is helping users in India tackle a wide range of tasks — from academic help and creative inspiration to understanding complex information and get all of this done in their preferred language, the company said.

“Today, our objective is to make the promise of AI real for every Indian, illustrating the many ways it can supercharge our collective potential. AI can galvanise the ways in which every citizen can become as unlimited as their imagination, revolutionise critical areas like healthcare and agriculture, and help transform India’s demographic advantage into a true demographic dividend,” Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director, Google India, said.

Speaking at the tenth edition of ‘Google for India’, Chobey called AI as said AI a force multiplier that helps to make India’s vastness manageable while amplifying individual capabilities.

“To explore this further, our “AI Opportunity Agenda for India” whitepaper highlights how India can maximise AI’s potential to boost economic growth, accelerate inclusive progress and help India emerge as a global leader in public services, setting a blueprint for the world,” she said.

In India, with over 40 per cent of Gemini’s Indian language users already relying on voice interactions, Google recently launched Gemini Live in English for even more free-flowing voice conversations with Gemini on phone. Gemini Live responds in real-time, adapts to the user’s conversation style and allows them to interrupt, ask follow-up questions, or come back later.

“At Google, we are committed to collaborating with the nation’s experts, innovators, and policymakers, to help India achieve her ambitious goals with AI. We’re doing this by democratising access to information, investing in infrastructure to build a thriving AI ecosystem, and equipping individuals with the skills to succeed in an AI-powered future,” Chobey added.

Additionally, Google emphasises online safety and sustainability partnerships, the company added.