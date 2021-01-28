Google enables admins to control background replacement in Google Meet

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Google is adding the ability for admins to control if meeting participants can switch to custom or preset backgrounds on Google Meet.
The tech giant enabled support for custom backgrounds on its video conferencing platform Google Meet last year. With this new update, admins have the ability to enable or disable the use of custom or preset backgrounds in Google Meet for meetings organised by an organisational unit (OU) level.
The feature will be on by default and can be disabled at the OU or group level. The “Let users select custom images” option will be disabled by default for Education and Enterprise for Education domains.
“The setting will determine whether meeting participants can change their background when joining a meeting. For example, when the setting is OFF for the meeting organiser, participants will not have the option to change their background regardless of their own settings,” Google explained in a blog post.
The feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...