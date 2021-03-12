Google introduces new features for community-led updates on Google Maps

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Google is introducing a range of new features to help users share information on Google Maps and drive community-led updates.
“We’re introducing three new Google Maps features that will help make sharing and finding local recommendations and information easier,” Google said in a blog post.
The tech giant, over the years, has made it easier for anyone with a Google account to contribute their local knowledge about “more than 200 million places” in Google Maps.
At the heart of these community-led updates are Local Guides. Local Guides are a community of contributors “who help others by updating Google Maps,” the tech giant explained.
It now has around 150 million Local Guides around the world. The tech giant is now introducing new features to help users update information on Maps.
In the coming weeks, Google will roll out a new content type in Google Maps called photo updates. With this, users can find and share their experiences on Maps with recent photos.
“A Google Maps photo update is a recent snapshot of a place with a short text description, without the need to leave a review or rating,” it said.
Users can go to the “Updates” tab on a place in Google Maps to see the latest photos that merchants and other people have shared.
They can also add their own update by taping the “upload a photo update” button, selecting their photos and leaving a short description and post.
“You can post as many photos as you want and find photo updates that others have left in the Updates tab,” Google said.
It has also made it easier for users to report road changes with a new, immersive desktop road editing tool.
When users see a road missing on maps.google.com, they can click on the side menu button, go to “Edit the map”, and select “Missing Road.”
“Add missing roads by drawing lines, quickly rename roads, change road directionality, and realign or delete incorrect roads. You can even let us know if a road is closed with details like dates, reasons and directions. To make sure the suggestions and edits are accurate, we’ll vet contributed road updates before publishing them,” it said.
The feature will be rolled out over the coming months in more than 80 countries where people can already report road updates on Google Maps.
Apart from this, it is also starting a new campaign in the United States for Android users.
“For the next month, most people using Android in the US can join our first nationwide challenge to rally helpful reviews, photos and updates from sea to shining sea. Simply jump into the Contribute tab in Google Maps to join the “Local Love challenge” and add ratings, reviews and confirm information to support local businesses you’ve visited, from your go-to bakery to the neighbourhood hardware store,” it said.
“Each contribution will count toward a collective goal of updating 100,000 businesses. We’ll use feedback on the Local Love challenge to guide future campaigns in more countries,” it added.
Local Guides have contributed over 70 per cent of the reviews, photos and other types of user-generated content that users see on Google Maps since the program was launched six years ago.
“In 2020 alone, Local Guides added more than 8 million places to Google Maps, from local businesses and services to parks and plazas,” it said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...