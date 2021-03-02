Google introduces new tools, features in Google Workspace

Mumbai, March 2

Google is introducing a new update for its productivity platform Google Workspace which includes tools from Google Meet to Gmail.

“Today, we’re announcing new tools and features to help people make the most of their time, collaborate equally, and deliver more impact,” Google said in a blog post.

As part of the update, the feature that enables using Google Workspace with Google Assistant will now be generally available.

“Google Assistant is currently available for Google Workspace on supported mobile devices and is in beta for smart speakers and Smart Displays, like Nest Hub Max,” it said.

In the coming weeks, the tech giant will also be releasing an integrated set of features in Google Workspace “that help people easily share their work hours and location, while also finding more time to focus on what matters most.”

This includes features such as segmentable working hours, recurring out-of-office entries, and location indicators that let employees share their availability and location with their colleagues.

It will also introduce a new event type — Focus Time. With this, users can limit notifications during these event windows to minimise distractions.

"All these availability and location indicators will show up seamlessly across Google Workspace, as teams engage with Calendar, Meet, Chat, and Gmail,” it said.

Google will also provide new Time Insights to Google Workspace users which will be visible only to the employee, not their manager. These insights will help users assess how they’re spending their time against their own priorities.

The update also includes new tools and features to help improve collaboration. This includes new second-screen experiences and updates to Meet on mobile.

We're creating second-screen experiences in Google Meet for those using a mix of devices to host their meetings, like Google Meet hardware for those in conference rooms and Nest Hub Max for those at home. With new second-screen capabilities, people can present and fully participate in the Google Meet experience, including with chat, polls, and Q&As, from any device, no matter where they are, Google said.

It is also rolling out a new mobile tile view to help users see more people at once. Split-screen and picture-in-picture support on Meet mobile will also help users seamlessly chat or browse their Gmail without missing the visual thread of a meeting.

"Mobile support for background replace, Q&A, and polls will also help you stay productive and connected on the go," it said.

It will also be adding new features to Live streams in Google Workspace including Q&A, polls, and live captions (in English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, and French). It is also enabling live streaming across multiple Google Workspace domains within the same organisation.

Apart from this, it is also adding Chat, Jamboard, and Calendar to Google Workspace Essentials.

"We’re also announcing new security tools with Assured Controls and expanded Data Regions coverage. Assured Controls will allow customers to make decisions about how to control provider access, while expanded Data Regions coverage helps customers choose where their data is geographically located at rest,” it said.

Furthermore, it will also be launching a new dedicated platform for frontline workers called Google Workspace Frontline.

"Workspace Frontline is a custom solution that includes communication and collaboration apps like Gmail, Chat, Docs, Drive, and more, as well as business-grade support and security features like advanced endpoint management that help keep a company’s data secure," it said.

"We've also made it easier for business teams to build custom AppSheet apps directly from Google Sheets and Drive, so that frontline workers can digitise and streamline their work," it added.