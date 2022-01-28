Google invests $1 billion in Airtel

Software giant Google will invest up to $1 billion in a partnership with Bharti Airtel (Airtel) as part of its 'Google for India Digitization Fund'.

The deal includes investment of $700 million to acquire 1.28 per cent ownership in Airtel at a price per share of ₹734 and up to $300 million toward potential multi-year commercial agreements, Airtel said in a statement on Friday.

The $300 million will go towards implementing commercial agreements, which will include investment in scaling Airtel’s offerings that covers a range of devices to consumers via innovative affordability programmes as well as other offerings aimed at accelerating access and digital inclusion across India’s digital ecosystem, it said.

As part of the agreement, the companies will work to bring best-in-class end-to-end products to serve customer needs, provide quality customer experience, and bring their expertise to solve problems of affordability, access, and digital inclusion in the next five years, it said.

This deal will be subject to necessary regulatory approvals, Airtel said.

Improving access to smartphones

As a part of its first commercial agreement, Airtel and Google will work together to build on Airtel’s extensive offerings that covers a range of Android-enabled devices to consumers via innovative affordability programmes. Together, the companies will continue to explore further opportunities to bring down the barriers of owning a smartphone across a range of price points, in partnership with various device manufacturers, it said.

“Airtel and Google share the vision to grow India’s digital dividend through innovative products. With our future-ready network, digital platforms, last mile distribution and payments ecosystem, we look forward to working closely with Google to increase the depth and breadth of India’s digital ecosystem," Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel said.

5G sector

Under the larger strategic goals of the partnership, both companies will also potentially co-create India-specific network domain use cases for 5G and other standards, with cutting-edge implementations. Airtel is already using Google’s 5G-ready Evolved Packet Core and Software DefinedNetwork platforms, and plans to explore scaling up the deployment of Google’s network virtualisation solutions to deliver a superior network experience to their customers.

“Our commercial and equity investment in Airtel is a continuation of our Google for India Digitisation Fund's efforts to increase access to smartphones, enhance connectivity to support new business models, and help companies on their digital transformation journey," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said.