Google is rolling ‘Year in Review’ on Google Photos app: Report

Google is rolling out a new ‘Year in Review’ functionality within the Memories feature on the Google Photos app, according to reports.

The tech giant is adding the functionality to the carousel displayed at the top of the Photos within the app on Android and iOS, 9to5Google reported.

The Year in Review will provide insights into the year in pictures and recent highlights. It will also give users the option to generate a 2020 photo book.

Some users also took to Twitter to share that they had received the update on the app.

The “Year in Review” feature will appear first in the Memories carousel and will provide a recap from the past 12 months.

Users can navigate through the memories by tapping the edges as well as press and hold to pause. They will be able to see the date and location of the pictures at the top. They can also choose the option to “View all photos from this day.”

Users can create a photo book with the pictures from the year using the “Preview book” button. They can customise and add/delete pictures within the virtual photo book.

The tech giant has added a range of new features to Photos this month. Earlier this month, it began rolling out the Timeline feature for Google Photos on Android and iOS, according to reports.

In the Search tab, users can access a map that displays the location where the user took pictures on a particular day and the exact route that they travelled as part of the feature. When a user zooms in on a location, the map will show all the pictures taken at a location over time.

It also added new features for Memories on Photos including Cinematic photos and updated collage designs.