Google says Australian law on paying for news is unworkable

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
A Google executive said on Friday that a proposed Australian law to make digital platforms pay for news was unworkable and its proposed arbitration model was biased toward media businesses.
Google Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Mel Silva made her first public comments on the details of the proposed legislation since it was introduced to Parliament last week.
The so-called News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code would force Google and Facebook to compensate Australian news media for the journalism that they link to. It forces Google to pay to show links in an unprecedented intervention that would fundamentally break how search engines work, Silva said in a statement.
If a platform and a news business couldn’t agree on a price for news after three months of negotiations, a three-member arbitration panel would be appointed to make a binding decision for payment.
Silva said binding arbitration within the code could be a reasonable backstop — so long as the arbitration model is fair. However, the proposed arbitration model was skewed to the interests of one type of business only, Silva said, referring to media.
Google said it had provided a better model with Google News Showcase. Google is paying participating publishers to provide paywalled content to News Showcase users through the model that it launched in October. By imposing final-offer arbitration with biased criteria, it encourages publishers to go to arbitration rather than reaching an agreement, Silva said of the government’s model.
Swinburne University media lecturer Belinda Barnet said Google was pushing its own model because it wanted more power in negotiations than media businesses. It’s a cynical ploy by Google, Barnet said.
“They tried the misinformation campaign, that didn’t work, and now they’re saying: ‘We can do it better. We’re already doing it better.’ News Showcase benefits the major players, while the Australian government wanted payment for news to be fair and across the board,” Barnet said.
Details of the draft legislation will be scrutinised by a Senate committee before lawmakers vote on it next year. Breaches of the code, such as failure to negotiate in good faith, would be punishable by a fine of 10 million Australian dollars ($7.4 million) or the equivalent of 10% of annual turnover in Australia.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
₹1441 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141014551470 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...