Google’s Flood Forecasting Initiative now covers all of India, parts of Bangladesh

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Google is expanding its Flood Forecasting Initiative in India and has extended the initiative to cover parts of Bangladesh.
The tech giant had launched the initiative in 2018 in Patna. It has been working with the Indian Central Water Commission to extend its AI-powered flood warnings to other parts of India.
“In June, just in time for the monsoon season, we reached an important milestone: our systems now extend to the whole of India, with Google technology being used to improve the targeting of every alert the government sends,” Yossi Matias, VP Engineering & Crisis Response Lead, wrote in a blog post.
It now covers over 20 crore people across more than 250,000 square kms. Google said that it has sent out over three crore notifications to people in flood-affected areas so far.
“In addition to expanding in India, we’ve partnered with the Bangladesh Water Development Board to bring our warnings and services to Bangladesh, which experiences more flooding than any other country in the world. We currently cover more than 40 million people in Bangladesh, and we’re working to extend this to the whole country,”Matias said.
It is also working to double the lead time of its alerts and better its systems. The tech giant now provides information to people about flood depth including when and how much flood waters are likely to rise ahead of time.
“And in areas where we can produce depth maps throughout the floodplain, we’re sharing information about depth in the user’s village or area,” Matias added.
It is also providing information in different visual formats to help people better understand the data. It has also added support for Hindi, Bengali and seven other local languages to the system.
In addition to its alerts, Google.org has also collaborated with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies “to build local networks that can get disaster alert information to people who wouldn’t otherwise receive smartphone alerts directly,” Matias said.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...