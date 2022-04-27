Govt to launch first indigenous chipsets by 2023-24 

The government said it has set a timeline to commercially launch the first indigenous chipsets by 2023-24 under the Digital India RISC-V programme launched on Wednesday,

Launching the programme, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said it will help create future generations of microprocessors, which will serve the need of India’s strategic focus on mobility, computing and digitisation.

“One big milestone that I am very focussed on is to have the first set of commercial silicon of Shakti and Vega processors available by December 2023 or early 2024. We want at least a few companies to adopt their product designs to DIR-V products Shakti and Vega before 2023-24, and when the silicon is ready, they start manufacturing and incorporating chips in the products,” he said.

IIT-Madras and the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (CDAC) have developed two microprocessors named Shakti (32 bit) and Vega (64 bit), respectively, using Open Source Architecture under the Microprocessor Development Programme of MeitY.

The government has appointed V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, as chief architect, and Krishnakumar Rao, Scientist, CDAC, Trivandrum, as programme manager of the DIR-V programme.

“We also believe over the next one-and-a-half-years, the partnership between the Shakri and Vega teams and overall DIR-V programme with platform companies like HP, VVDN and Apple and large number of companies in the electronic ecosystem will help create design wins around DIR-V family of products Shakti and Vega,” Chandrasekhar added.

The DIR-V programme will consolidate and leverage the ongoing efforts in the country with an integrated multi-institutional and multi-location team, finalise the formal architecture and target performance of chipsets, support original equipment makers and design wins in India and abroad. The DIR-V initiative is part of the government’s ₹76,000-crore effort to build a semiconductor ecosystem in the country.