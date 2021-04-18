Government aims to double production of Remdesivir injection in 15 days, says Mandaviya

The government is trying to double the production of Remdesivir injection, used in the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients, in the next 15 days, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, said on Sunday. The announcement follows a decision by seven pharmaceutical companies in India to reduce the price of the lifesaving drug by 25-70 per cent.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Mandaviya said, “Government is trying to ramp up the production of lifesaving Remdesivir injection in the country and to make it more affordable. Production will be doubled to 3 lakh vials from the current production of 1.5 lakh vials each day.”

Centre’s ban on exports

“The government has approved production of additional 20 plants in which Remdesivir is being made. Currently there are 20 plants. We are making all efforts to make as many injections as possible,” the Minister added. The message comes amid reports of a supply crunch of the drug in the backdrop of unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases. In a bid to meet the rising demand, the Centre on April 11, had also imposed a ban on the export of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the Covid situation improves. There are 11.08 lakh active cases in the country, and they are steadily rising, leading to a sudden rise in demand for ‘Injection Remdesivir’ used in Covid treatment, the government had said in a statement.

Seven companies including Cadila Healthcare, Syngene International, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Mylan Pharma, Jubilant Generics and Hetero Healthcare voluntarily lowered their prices per 100mg/Vial by 25-70 per cent on Saturday after the government’s intervention. In a recently held virtual meeting by the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, 11 States, including Maharshtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, had raised issues related to the supply of Remdesivir, oxygen, ventilators and vaccines.

India reported record high Covid cases at 2,61,500 in a single day with 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the total cases stood at 1,47,88,109 of which active cases stand at 18,01,316, recoveries stood at 1,28,09,643 and death toll stood at 1,77,150. The numbers are on the rise even after the government’s vaccination drive, started on April 1, is at full steam. Anti-covid jabs administered across India reached nearly 12.26 crore on Sunday at 12,26,22,590 with 26,84,956 vaccines given till 8 am.