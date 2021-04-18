Government aims to double production of Remdesivir injection in 15 days, says Mandaviya

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The government is trying to double the production of Remdesivir injection, used in the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients, in the next 15 days, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, said on Sunday. The announcement follows a decision by seven pharmaceutical companies in India to reduce the price of the lifesaving drug by 25-70 per cent.
Sharing a video message on Twitter, Mandaviya said, “Government is trying to ramp up the production of lifesaving Remdesivir injection in the country and to make it more affordable. Production will be doubled to 3 lakh vials from the current production of 1.5 lakh vials each day.”
“The government has approved production of additional 20 plants in which Remdesivir is being made. Currently there are 20 plants. We are making all efforts to make as many injections as possible,” the Minister added. The message comes amid reports of a supply crunch of the drug in the backdrop of unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases. In a bid to meet the rising demand, the Centre on April 11, had also imposed a ban on the export of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the Covid situation improves. There are 11.08 lakh active cases in the country, and they are steadily rising, leading to a sudden rise in demand for ‘Injection Remdesivir’ used in Covid treatment, the government had said in a statement.
Seven companies including Cadila Healthcare, Syngene International, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Mylan Pharma, Jubilant Generics and Hetero Healthcare voluntarily lowered their prices per 100mg/Vial by 25-70 per cent on Saturday after the government’s intervention. In a recently held virtual meeting by the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, 11 States, including Maharshtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, had raised issues related to the supply of Remdesivir, oxygen, ventilators and vaccines.
India reported record high Covid cases at 2,61,500 in a single day with 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the total cases stood at 1,47,88,109 of which active cases stand at 18,01,316, recoveries stood at 1,28,09,643 and death toll stood at 1,77,150. The numbers are on the rise even after the government’s vaccination drive, started on April 1, is at full steam. Anti-covid jabs administered across India reached nearly 12.26 crore on Sunday at 12,26,22,590 with 26,84,956 vaccines given till 8 am.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...