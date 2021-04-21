Government allocates Remdesivir supply to 19 States/UTs with rising Covid cases

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA's mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
With the rise in Covid patients, demand for Remdisivir injection has also gone up, and to meet that the government has made an interim allocation of the anti viral drug for 19 States/UTs for the period up to April 30, 2021. These 19 states are Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.
“Remdesivir being an investigational therapy drug given in acute and severe versions of Covid-19 where oxygen support is a must, this allocation pertains to 14 States to which medical oxygen is allocated and 5 other states where the high volume of supplies are being observed,” the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.
The allocation includes bulk purchases made by the states as well as supplies through private distribution channels. This initial allocation is dynamic and will be reviewed constantly in consultation with the states, to ensure all needs can be met within the available supplies, the ministry added.
Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand in the country for Remdesivir Injection required for Covid-19 therapy, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up. The production capacity is being ramped up from current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved. Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited on April 11, 2021 in order to shore up domestic supplies, as per the government release. Customs duty has also been waived for imports of Remdesivir API, injections.
