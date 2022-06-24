Government approves draft note on vehicle crash tests

The government on Friday approved a draft notification to introduce Bharat NCAP, a crash test programme, wherein automobiles will be accorded star ratings based on their performance in crash tests.

Till now, manufacturers were conducting creash tests voluntarily at their research centres or would send cars to independent agencies like NCAP in the UK to get the star ratings. While the Indian government's front offset test is conducted at 56kph, Global NCAP does it at 64kph.

"I have now approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in Crash Tests," Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a tweet.

"Bharat-NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform, allowing customers to opt for safer cars based upon their star-ratings, while promoting healthy competition among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India to manufacture safer vehicles," he said.

He also said the Star Rating of Indian cars based on crash tests is 'extremely crucial' not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars, but also to increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles.

The testing protocol of Bharat NCAP will be aligned with Global Crash Test Protocols, factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India’s own in-house testing facilities, Gadkari said in his thread of tweets.

"Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar, with the mission of making India the Number 1 automobile hub in the world," he added.

In recent years, companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors have sent their vehicles to Global NCAP for the crash tests and have got five-star ratings for some of their newly launched products.

However, the country's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has been following Indian standards and its cars, including the Alto, SPresso, WagonR and Swift have got poor ratings in Global NCAP crash tests.

In February, when BusinessLine asked MSIL's then Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kenichi Ayukawa about this, he had said, "Global NCAP is an organisation and not a regulator...Indian regulations and European regulations are exactly the same in frontal offset norm, side impact norm and pedestrian impact norm. India is on a par with Europe in crash test norms and we are already there (meet the norms)."