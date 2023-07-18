In short-term relief for powerloom weavers, the Centre has deferred by three months BIS certification on polyester yarn.

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in an order said the 100 Percent Polyester Spun Grey and White Yarn (Quality Control) Order, 2023 will come into force on October 5, 2023. It was originally scheduled to take effect on July 3.

Though the Ministry of Textiles has notified Quality Control Orders for Polyester Staple Fibre and Viscose Staple Fibre, implementation of the QCOs has been delayed.

Equipping powerloom units for BIS Certification is a cumbersome process. This is a small relief. The units are not fully ready to go for the certification, said an industry source.

However, many buyers are insisting on BIS Certification, even though it is not mandatory as of now. The Government is keen to enforce the same in the coming days, said K Venkatachalam, Chief Advisor to the Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills’ Association, in a letter to association members in June.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit