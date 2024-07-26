In a significant development, the government on Friday has extended the duration of Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 by two months up to September 30, with enhancement of outlay to ₹778 crore.

Earlier, the scheme was launched by Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) through a gazette notification on March 13, to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

The EMPS was originally set to run from April 1 to July 31, 2024, with a total outlay of ₹500 crore. So, the total outlay becomes ₹1,278 crore now for the same scheme, a senior official said.

The eligible vehicles include electric two-wheelers (e-2W) and three-wheelers including registered e-rickshaws and e-carts and L5 (e-3W).

“With greater emphasis on providing affordable and environment friendly public transportation options for the masses, scheme will be applicable mainly to those e-2W and e-3Ws registered for commercial purposes. Further, in addition to commercial use, privately or corporate owned registered e-2W will also be eligible under the scheme,” the MHI said.

Target set

The scheme now targets to support 5,60,789 EVs, comprising 5,00,080 e-2Ws and 60,709 units of e-3Ws, it said adding that this includes 13,590 rickshaws and e-carts, as well as 47,119 e-3Ws in the L5 category.

In the earlier period (April-July), the scheme aimed to support 3,72,215 EVs including e-2W (3,33,387) and e-3W (38,828 including 13,590 rickshaws and e-carts and 25,238 e-3W in L5 category).

“To promote advanced technologies, incentives will be available only for EVs equipped with advanced batteries. The scheme is fund limited and the EVs are also restricted to targeted numbers for each defined category as mentioned,” the MHI added.

