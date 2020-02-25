Government has no right to stifle peaceful protest: SC Judge Deepak Gupta

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Supreme Court Judge Deepak Gupta on Monday said “quelling and discouraging” dissent can have serious repercussions on democracy and no government has the right to stifle a protest unless it turns violent, NDTV reported.
Justice Gupta further added that governments cannot always be right and he sees “majoritarianism as an anti-thesis to democracy.”
Justice Gupta said this while speaking at an event in New Delhi on ‘Dissent and Democracy’. He also raised concerns over people branding dissenters as anti-nationals, as per media reports.
Justice Gupta also said that if some party gets 51 per cent votes, does that mean the other 49 per cent should not speak for five years? Adding that every citizen has a role to play in democracy and governments are not always right.
He added: Having a "contrarian view" does not mean disrespect to the country. There will be dissent whenever there is a clash of ideas, and the right to question is an "inherent part of democracy”.
Justice Gupta mentioned Gandhi, Marx, Mohammad’s way of dissent to challenge old thoughts and said that if all follow the well-trodden path there will be no expansion of mind and vistas, NDTV reported.
He added that he has seen bar associations passing resolutions saying they will not appear as some matter is anti-national. He asserted that this should not be done and no one can be denied legal aid.
Justice Gupta said a society will not develop until rules are questioned.
The remarks came amidst Delhi witnessing violent clashes that broke out in pockets of Jafrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar, between protesters and supporters of the new citizenship law, according to media reports.
Last week, Justice DY Chandrachud had also described dissent as democracy’s safety valve and said that branding those who dissent as anti-national or anti-democratic "strikes at the heart of our commitment to protect constitutional values.”
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...