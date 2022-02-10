Government issues revised guidelines for international arrivals

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued revised guidelines for international passengers on Thursday. The new guidelines will be valid for passengers arriving in India from February 14, 2022.

Passengers who are planning to travel should submit complete information in a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha web portal before the scheduled travel, including the last 14 days of travel details. Passengers should also upload a negative RT-PCR report (which should have been taken 72 hours prior to the journey).

On arrival, all travelers should monitor their health for the next 14 days. Earlier, travellers were asked to self-quarantine mandatorily for 7 days.

Thermal screening would be carried out for all passengers by the health officials present in the airport, the guidelines stated. Passengers who are found to be symptomatic will be isolated and will be taken to the medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts will be identified and managed in line with the protocol laid down.

If travellers under self-health monitoring develop signs and symptoms of Covid-19, they will have to immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call the national helpline number (1075) or state helpline number.

Children under the age of 5 are exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic of Covid-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and will be laid under Covid-19 protocols.