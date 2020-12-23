Government launches CoWIN grand challenge

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced the launching of “CoWIN”, a grand challenge for strengthening the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) system.
This will be a digitalised platform to be used to effectively roll out and scale up the mechanism for Covid Vaccine Distribution System, nationally.
The challenge kickstarts with registration process on Wednesday and is open for participants to apply till January 15. The top five applicants will be provided the CoWIN Application Programming Interface (APIs) to prove the efficacy of their solutions for possible integration with the platform.
Each shortlisted applicant at this stage stands a chance to win ₹2 lakh covering their logistical requirements, MeitY and MoHFW, said.
The solutions once integrated with the platform through open APIs will be assessed for robustness and scalability.
Top two contestants from the challenge will be rewarded with ₹40 lakh and ₹20 lakh respectively post successful migrations of the developed solutions on the cloud on which the CoWIN is hosted, apart from their integration with CoWIN.
“India’s innovators have played a crucial role in our fight against Covid-19. I invite innovators and startups for grand challenge to strengthen CoWIN platform for roll out of Covid-19 vaccination program across India,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ministry of Telecommunications and IT, said.
To be launched on the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) portal, a collaborative platform developed under the aegis of MeitY towards building meaningful synergies in the Indian tech startup space, the challenge invites participation from talented and innovative startups and emerging technology specialists to augment and scale the CoWIN platform.
MoHFW has identified seven focus areas of technology development to holistically address the likely limitations associated with complete and effective vaccine distribution system and its seamless administration across India.
These challenges try to broadly address the priority areas relating to infrastructure, monitoring and management, dynamic learning and information systems, constraints of human resources-including technical capacities, vaccine logistics management and tracking enlisted beneficiaries for any adverse event following immunisation on real time basis.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...