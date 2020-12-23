Government launches CoWIN grand challenge

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced the launching of “CoWIN”, a grand challenge for strengthening the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) system.

This will be a digitalised platform to be used to effectively roll out and scale up the mechanism for Covid Vaccine Distribution System, nationally.

The challenge kickstarts with registration process on Wednesday and is open for participants to apply till January 15. The top five applicants will be provided the CoWIN Application Programming Interface (APIs) to prove the efficacy of their solutions for possible integration with the platform.

Each shortlisted applicant at this stage stands a chance to win ₹2 lakh covering their logistical requirements, MeitY and MoHFW, said.

The solutions once integrated with the platform through open APIs will be assessed for robustness and scalability.

Top two contestants from the challenge will be rewarded with ₹40 lakh and ₹20 lakh respectively post successful migrations of the developed solutions on the cloud on which the CoWIN is hosted, apart from their integration with CoWIN.

“India’s innovators have played a crucial role in our fight against Covid-19. I invite innovators and startups for grand challenge to strengthen CoWIN platform for roll out of Covid-19 vaccination program across India,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ministry of Telecommunications and IT, said.

To be launched on the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) portal, a collaborative platform developed under the aegis of MeitY towards building meaningful synergies in the Indian tech startup space, the challenge invites participation from talented and innovative startups and emerging technology specialists to augment and scale the CoWIN platform.

MoHFW has identified seven focus areas of technology development to holistically address the likely limitations associated with complete and effective vaccine distribution system and its seamless administration across India.

These challenges try to broadly address the priority areas relating to infrastructure, monitoring and management, dynamic learning and information systems, constraints of human resources-including technical capacities, vaccine logistics management and tracking enlisted beneficiaries for any adverse event following immunisation on real time basis.