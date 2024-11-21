New Delhi

The government on Thursday notified the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024 that give power to the Centre to seek from a telecommunication entity traffic data and any other data, other than content of messages.

The government may access these contents and direct a telecommunication entity to establish necessary infrastructure for collection of such data from designated points.

The Gazette notification said that the data so collected is for the purpose of enhancing telecom cyber security.

It said the data collected can be disseminated to any agency of the Central government engaged in law enforcement and security related activities.

The notification also said that no person shall endanger telecom cyber security or send any message which adversely affects telecom cyber security. It has also specified rules against misuse of telecommunication equipment by fraud, cheating or impersonation and transmitting any message which is fraudulent or any other means which may have security risk on telecom cyber security.

However, the government has not fixed any stringent penalty for such fraudulent activities other than suspension or permanent disconnection of the user for a period of one year from the date of issuance of the order of suspension or permanent disconnection which may be extended up to three years.

The notification prescribes appointment of a Chief Telecommunication Security Officer.

