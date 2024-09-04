The government has awarded 10-GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) capacity battery unit to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) under production linked incentive (PLI) scheme based on the quality and cost-based selection (QCBS) mechanism.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) said that all seven bids were evaluated, and six companies were shortlisted for financial evaluation, as per the requirements under the request for proposal (RFP). Accordingly, the financial bids for the qualified bidders were opened on August 2, after announcement of the results of technical evaluation, under transparent global tender process of RFP through the government’s portal.

The list of bidders who had submitted bids to this tender were Acme Cleantech Solutions Private Ltd, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Ltd, Anvi Power Industries Private Ltd, JSW Neo Energy Ltd, Lucas TVS Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Waaree Energies Ltd for a cumulative capacity of 70 GWh.

Round 1 of bidding

The first round of the ACC PLI bidding was concluded in March 2022, and three beneficiary firms were allocated a total capacity of 30 GWh, and the programme agreement with selected beneficiary firms was signed in July 2022.

The MHI had received bids under global tender for the re-bidding of PLI for 10 ACC manufacturing with maximum budgetary outlay of ₹3,620 crore, announced on January 24 this year.

“This initiative is another step towards enhancing domestic manufacturing capacity, reducing import dependence, and positioning India as a global leader in ACC battery manufacturing,” said the MHI.

The PLI ACC scheme has been a success in terms of the bids received to manufacture ACCs in India, MHI added.