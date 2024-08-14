The government under Modi 3.O appears to be ending ad hocism in the bureaucracy. After appointing a new Cabinet Secretary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, Secretary of Ministry of Culture, as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect.

Mohan, the IAS officer of Sikkim cadre of 1989 batch, will take over as Union Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, after incumbent Ajay Kumar Bhalla completes his extended tenure on August 22, 2024.

Rahul Navin is now appointed as the full-time ED Director

In another development, Navin, who was functioning as acting Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chief since last September, on Wednesday became the full-time Director of the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He will remain ED Director for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, ACC said.

A 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, Navin joined the ED in November, 2019 as a Special Director and was elevated as the acting Director of the ED after his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s long stint with agency came to an end on September 15, 2023.

An expert in international taxation matters, Navin’s tenure as the ED head saw high-profile arrests, including those involving politicians like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in separate money laundering cases.