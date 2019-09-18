News

Govt approves ordinance to ban production, import and sales of e-cigarettes

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to ban production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman, who had headed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue, said the Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes and similar products as they pose health risk to people, especially the youth.

